Admin interface for The Brooklyn Art Library

Admin interface for The Brooklyn Art Library
Built this for us to manage checking in and out books during our Sketchbook Project exhibitions and tour. Each visitor receives a library card by filling out their info at a kiosk, the kiosk sends a label to a DYMO printer behind the counter, and then we slap that sucker onto a library card. Then they bring the card up to us, we scan it's unique barcode on the label in the first field and it brings the cursor down to the second field where we scan the barcode on each sketchbook that they're checking out. Viola.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
