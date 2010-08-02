Admin interface for The Brooklyn Art Library

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Built this for us to manage checking in and out books during our Sketchbook Project exhibitions and tour. Each visitor receives a library card by filling out their info at a kiosk, the kiosk sends a label to a DYMO printer behind the counter, and then we slap that sucker onto a library card. Then they bring the card up to us, we scan it's unique barcode on the label in the first field and it brings the cursor down to the second field where we scan the barcode on each sketchbook that they're checking out. Viola.