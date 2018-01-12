EggHsin

PSP icon

EggHsin
EggHsin
  • Save
PSP icon icon
Download color palette

This is mini PSP icon ; )
I remember my first game playstation is PSP 3000.
It's my 12 year old new year's gift.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2018
EggHsin
EggHsin

More by EggHsin

View profile
    • Like