When your current site isn't cutting it, so you work on a v2.0

When your current site isn't cutting it, so you work on a v2.0

Our site for So Magnetic is getting a facelift. It's about time.
There are a lot of bugs to work out for this, but we got a lot coming in terms of:
Case Studies:
— for logo design
— for branding design
— for brand strategy

Articles about:
— Design and Brand Strategy
— How to choose a design agency
— The Design Process
— Pricing

Keep updated by following So Magnetic here or on Twitter or Instagram

