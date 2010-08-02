Adrian Pelletier

Design Kindle - Coming Soon

Design Kindle - Coming Soon coming soon teaser logo navigation icons
Coming Soon page for Design Kindle. Logo help from Andrew Knapp. Also, we're giving away an iPad to one lucky winner. See the details to learn how you can enter before our September launch.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
