34/100: | BFT |

Day 34 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is BFT.

A Blue Force Tracker is a GPS-enabled capability that provides military commanders and forces with location information about friendly (and despite its name, also hostile) military forces.

