The Purple Pomeranian

The Purple Pomeranian pet cute pomeranian dog purple
Super Cute Pomeranian... with shirts and bow tie...
Literally describe and identify the business in a way that is recognizable and memorable...

The stitching line to represent handmade clothing...

The color of the year 2018
https://www.pantone.com/color-of-the-year-2018

https://www.facebook.com/purplepomeranian/
https://www.etsy.com/shop/thepurplepomeranian

Posted on Jan 11, 2018
