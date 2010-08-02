Jeff Finley

Parachute Journalists - "24th of January" cover art

Just finished the cover art for our new song "24th of January" which we posted up on Bandcamp today. Have a look at the full view and listen/download the song http://ht.ly/2jRma

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
