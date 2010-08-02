Veerle Pieters

aaa logo circles illustrator icon curves teal typeface gradients
Just experimenting with gradients to create a certain depth. At this moment I'm not sure if this will lead to an icon for a logo design. It's early days yet. I was in the middle of this and I thought this makes a fun and interesting screenshot to put here :)

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
