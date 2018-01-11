Hanna Artiukhova

Kawaii fennec illustration

Kawaii fennec illustration cupcake chibi strawberry macaron illustration vector cartoon kawaii fenech fennec fox
There is an illustration for a store which will be centered around kawaii clothing / characters.
The customer wanted to see a kawaii fennec wearing a beanie with his ears down, with couple of cupcakes around him.

