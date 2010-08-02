prekesh

These aren't the droids you're looking for...

prekesh
prekesh
  • Save
These aren't the droids you're looking for... star wars icon
Download color palette

I made these today, I'm quite happy with the outcome of both icons, but i'm still tweaking them, like always :)

Again, feedback and critique are welcome!

Also, I promise this'll be the last shot today :P (this is probably a lie) LOL

The lights on R2-D2 are wrong btw ;P

88fb1624b03fb6c42ffc8ff1cfbebd6d
Rebound of
Jango Fett + Clones
By prekesh
View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
prekesh
prekesh
design ✌︎

More by prekesh

View profile
    • Like