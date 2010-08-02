Let's get married.

I'm gittin' hitched in a few weeks to the fabulous Sophia Michelle Sharp. Finally got time to Dribbble some shots of our wedding invite. No letterpress. No vellum. No half-dozen pieces of paper with random envelopes. Just a 4-panel accordion fold with a perforated tear-off RSVP postcard.

This is what happens when a web designer takes a swing at a print project. Usability, bitches. Detail shots to come.

At the behest of Mr. Bobby McKenna, here's the full-sized invite.