Jay Fanelli

Let's get married.

Jay Fanelli
Jay Fanelli
  • Save
Let's get married. wedding invite oh no not titling gothic again holy magenta
Download color palette

I'm gittin' hitched in a few weeks to the fabulous Sophia Michelle Sharp. Finally got time to Dribbble some shots of our wedding invite. No letterpress. No vellum. No half-dozen pieces of paper with random envelopes. Just a 4-panel accordion fold with a perforated tear-off RSVP postcard.

This is what happens when a web designer takes a swing at a print project. Usability, bitches. Detail shots to come.

At the behest of Mr. Bobby McKenna, here's the full-sized invite.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Jay Fanelli
Jay Fanelli
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jay Fanelli

View profile
    • Like