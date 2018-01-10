One hundred city ICONS New style:HK

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A bustling, crowded city, this is my second series of new styles, I hope you like it.
And thank you Frances wong.
I will continue to draw it, I put their names in the illustrations, this is very interesting, let's travel the world together, complete 100 cities.
Remember to email me and wish you a happy day!