One hundred city ICONS New style:HK

Sean_Song for DCU
One hundred city ICONS New style:HK hk illustration icon city buildings
  1. hk2.png
  2. 324234.png
  3. hk3.png

A bustling, crowded city, this is my second series of new styles, I hope you like it.

And thank you Frances wong.

I will continue to draw it, I put their names in the illustrations, this is very interesting, let's travel the world together, complete 100 cities.
Remember to email me and wish you a happy day!

Posted on Jan 10, 2018
