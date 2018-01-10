Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kate Caloia

Team Awards Dundies Style

Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia
  • Save
Team Awards Dundies Style print trophy flat design awards typography
Download color palette

Had some fun at our team holiday party this year with some quick award art/cards. Inspired of course by the dundie awards :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 10, 2018
Kate Caloia
Kate Caloia

More by Kate Caloia

View profile
    • Like