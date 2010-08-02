Shane Zucker

Library card for participants

Library card for participants drawing sketchbook art library
Working on a library card to send to participants of The Sketchbook Project.

This is the backside. Front will have a label with a barcode and their name on it.

Posted on Aug 2, 2010
