Faruk Ateş

Magnifying Glass

Faruk Ateş
Faruk Ateş
  • Save
Magnifying Glass magnifying glass icon blue gray 200 dark blue
Download color palette

An (unfinished) icon I'm designing.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Faruk Ateş
Faruk Ateş

More by Faruk Ateş

View profile
    • Like