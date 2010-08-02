Penina Finger

School Mural Project

Penina Finger
Penina Finger
  • Save
School Mural Project community collaboration mural butterflies schools
Download color palette

Why, yes. It IS hard to paint on corrugated metal. I still love this green butterfly pair. Colors filled in by courageous volunteers :-)

45442ef5d5bf368e2224d7a87a0b7bf7
Rebound of
School Mural Project
By Penina Finger
View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Penina Finger
Penina Finger

More by Penina Finger

View profile
    • Like