Penina Finger

School Mural Project

Penina Finger
Penina Finger
  • Save
School Mural Project community collaboration mural butterflies schools
Download color palette

A gift to the children of a neighborhood school. After I prepped with bold, black outlines, an enthusiastic team of 40+ volunteers helped fill in the colors and make some Mural Magic.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2010
Penina Finger
Penina Finger

More by Penina Finger

View profile
    • Like