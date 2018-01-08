Allie

33/100: | CCP |

33/100: | CCP | us military sketch icon america design digital illustration arts usa vector procreate patterns pattern military lettering illustration drawing digital drawing digital art art map
Day 33 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is CCP.

It stands for Casualty Collection Point. These symbols are placed on a map to show where the casualty collection point is.

