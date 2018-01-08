Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Route selection UI

Route selection UI map app trip motion city cuberto arrive route sketch hyperloop ux ui
A map of the US emphasizing key cities on Hyperloop’s map and indications of travel time. The user selects two cities on different coasts. The interface shows which segments make up the route and calculates general travel time (taking into account stops along the way).

Posted on Jan 8, 2018
