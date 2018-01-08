Tomas Pinka
SCR design

HB Reavis - Intranet

The concept of a visually exciting intranet.

HB Reavis is one of the biggest developer group in Central Europe.
Our goal was to create an intuitive and visually stunning intranet. The idea of our concept was - "displaying data don't have to be boring."

The dashboard shows important information sorted into cards based on personal preferences. Each card has a unique style.

Don't forget to check the attachment.

✌️

Posted on Jan 8, 2018
