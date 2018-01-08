HB Reavis - Intranet

Trending designs to inspire you
The concept of a visually exciting intranet.
HB Reavis is one of the biggest developer group in Central Europe.
Our goal was to create an intuitive and visually stunning intranet. The idea of our concept was - "displaying data don't have to be boring."
The dashboard shows important information sorted into cards based on personal preferences. Each card has a unique style.
Don't forget to check the attachment.
✌️