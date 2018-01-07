Baraka Concept design 2

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Baraka, the key for healing is an integrative consciousness. She is an instructor for self-hypnotic relaxation technique using the power of the mind for the healing effect of a deep relaxation state. The logo was based on the core of the tree, where you can explore history and health and the arabic calligraphy of the letter B.
Please share your thoughts :)