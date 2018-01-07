Sara Ezzat

Baraka Concept design 2

Baraka Concept design 2 wood power physiotherapy nature mind logo life identity dream design concept branding
Baraka, the key for healing is an integrative consciousness. She is an instructor for self-hypnotic relaxation technique using the power of the mind for the healing effect of a deep relaxation state. The logo was based on the core of the tree, where you can explore history and health and the arabic calligraphy of the letter B.

