Carlos Araya

Selk'nam - Kotaix

Carlos Araya
Carlos Araya
  • Save
Selk'nam - Kotaix tierra del fuego character design patagonia styleframe selknam character artboard animacion 2d
Download color palette

Selk'nam are people from Patagonia, who used to live in south of Chile and Argentina and victim of a massive genocide 130 years ago.

Carlos Araya
Carlos Araya

More by Carlos Araya

View profile
    • Like