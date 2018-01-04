Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LINART logostudio™

Quixote Bakery Cafe

Quixote Bakery Cafe bakery mancha la de quixote don cafe
French Bakery in Richland Hills.
https://www.facebook.com/quixotepatisserie/

The real spirit of Don Quixote de la Mancha.
Story of delusional nobles and windmill monsters.
Humorous, comical, and full of imagination.

Depicting the famous windmill scene.
Don Quixote + Bread + Coffee pot.

Posted on Jan 4, 2018
