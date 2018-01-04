Sonia Budner

FROU App

FROU App nature leaf droplet journal menu cosmetics ui app
Part of my MA project was creating an app for the company's products. FROU is a natural cosmetics producer, so I made an app with a catalogue of its products, a skin-type test, a journal etc.

Frou dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
FROU logo
Posted on Jan 4, 2018
