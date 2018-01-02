Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Bulkit

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
Hire Me
  • Save
Bulkit css bulma cssninja template bulkit theme
Bulkit css bulma cssninja template bulkit theme
Download color palette
  1. bulkit.png
  2. bulkit-full.png

Bulkit | Agency, SaaS, and Startup Template

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Bulkit | Agency, SaaS, and Startup Template

Bulkit is one of the first themes that will be released. Bulkit features dozens of reusable components and several demos and example pages to get you started. Bulkit will be available as soon as Css Ninja is ready to go live. Stay tuned for more !

View all tags
Posted on Jan 2, 2018
Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
Hire Me

More by Driss Chelouati

View profile
    • Like