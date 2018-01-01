Wijdan Akram

Juicydrop Logo Animation 3

Wijdan Akram
Wijdan Akram
  • Save
Juicydrop Logo Animation 3 graphics motion juice illustrator creative cafe bar logo animated effects after
Download color palette

Concept logo & branding design for Juicy Drop, A company that makes fresh and healthy juices and tea.
This is an animated version of one of the variations.

You can check the complete logo sheet on https://www.behance.net/gallery/51514683/Juicydrop-logo

View all tags
Posted on Jan 1, 2018
Wijdan Akram
Wijdan Akram

More by Wijdan Akram

View profile
    • Like