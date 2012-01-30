Jakub Foglar

iPad app UI #2

Jakub Foglar
Jakub Foglar
Hire Me
  • Save
iPad app UI #2 tablet user interface wood paper grain texture order clip typewriter sum
Download color palette

Here goes another part of the previous app.

Also, my camera sucks.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Jakub Foglar
Jakub Foglar
I would love to design your startup!
Hire Me

More by Jakub Foglar

View profile
    • Like