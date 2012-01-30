Gershom Charig

Personal logotype

Gershom Charig
Gershom Charig
  • Save
Personal logotype gc personal branding logo logotype minimal monogram
Download color palette

I'm working on my personal logotype.
What do you think? Can you read a "G" and a "C"?

Still thinking about the color palette.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Gershom Charig
Gershom Charig

More by Gershom Charig

View profile
    • Like