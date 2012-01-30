Mini Spotify Player

I've always wanted a mini-version of Spotify, especially while I'm working, so I mocked up a version of what that might look like. A control would appear when you hover over the elapsed time for better grab-ability (I could have removed it, but especially in longer remixes, I like knowing how much into a song I've committed and if I should just stick with it).

It's not spectacular, but I didn't want to run the risk of a Windows Media Player type skin.