tribute to katsuhiro otomo (akira)

as a teenager in the 90ies, Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira was a huge thing for me. I've never seen such a complex story in a comic before and never such level of detail and of course brutality in an animated movie. so, of course i loved it. i had the original of this pixelremix as a poster on my teenage room's wall and just recently found it in one of my boxes from the cellar of my parent's house. so i thought i might give it a try to capture as many details of it as i can into pixelstyle. i never did such a challenging and exhausting pixelartwork before, but i think it turned out quite nice.

i hope you enjoy it.

