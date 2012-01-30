tribute to katsuhiro otomo (akira)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
as a teenager in the 90ies, Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira was a huge thing for me. I've never seen such a complex story in a comic before and never such level of detail and of course brutality in an animated movie. so, of course i loved it. i had the original of this pixelremix as a poster on my teenage room's wall and just recently found it in one of my boxes from the cellar of my parent's house. so i thought i might give it a try to capture as many details of it as i can into pixelstyle. i never did such a challenging and exhausting pixelartwork before, but i think it turned out quite nice.
i hope you enjoy it.
if you like come and be my guest on:
http://www.facebook.com/juicefoozle
NOW AVAILABLE, as a limited print at
http://geekartstore.bigcartel.com/product/juicefoozle-a-tribute-to-kaneda