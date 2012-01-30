Matt Haltom

Darth Vader 404

Darth Vader 404
For code releases we tend to name them from StarWars planets. Sticking with that theme I built a little 404 page w/ the Darth Vader kid from the Volkswagon ad. Unlikely to make it to production but still cute.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
