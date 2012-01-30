prekesh

Back to the Future

prekesh
prekesh
  • Save
Back to the Future poster back to the future illustration
Download color palette

I was making this but I never finished it :( I couldn't find enough reference images so I started adding my own bits to the back-end and it began to look rushed and silly. I hope I can finish it soon, I'm fairly happy with the rest of it, though.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
prekesh
prekesh
design ✌︎

More by prekesh

View profile
    • Like