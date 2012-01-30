Lea Vervoort

Domestic Woods sketch

Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort
  • Save
Domestic Woods sketch sketch woods trees
Download color palette

Something about domestic animals in a non-domestice area. Working on it!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Lea Vervoort
Lea Vervoort

More by Lea Vervoort

View profile
    • Like