Justin W. Siddons

Leaf Icon

Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
  • Save
Leaf Icon leaf icon icons rounded
Download color palette

An unused icon idea floating in Idea-land jealous of the executed ideas walking around with their noses up at the unfinished ones.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons

More by Justin W. Siddons

View profile
    • Like