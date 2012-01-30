Christoph Bach

Christoph Bach
Christoph Bach
Top40 Band Website
I'm currently working on a website layout for a top40 cover band. Not really sure about the dropdown thing. Guess I will try some different approaches in the future.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Christoph Bach
Christoph Bach

