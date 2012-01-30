To Be Named_Font

Bob Ewing

typography vector
This is a font I designed for a logo that didn't get chosen. I placed in my phoenix file for a later date. She has now been completed and risen from the ashes. I am really excited about this. Huge thanks go out to Joe Prince, Aaron Scamihorn, Nick Slater, Kevin Gormal and Joshua Krohn. I am deeply indebted to you all for you input and encouragement. I hope to have it soon to share with you all. I haven't given her a name yet, but I will get that nailed down by its release date. Also there will be a bold and 2 inline versions.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
