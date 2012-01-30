Missy Titus

Facebook Game Store Icons

Missy Titus
Missy Titus
  • Save
Facebook Game Store Icons illustrator facebook game app icons illustrations flash 3d realistic
Download color palette

Icons for the "Store" menu in a Crime/City building Facebook game. Icons drawn in Flash and Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Missy Titus
Missy Titus

More by Missy Titus

View profile
    • Like