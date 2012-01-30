Trevor Baum

¡Que rico!

¡Que rico! bemio joe prince lost type specimen typeface type design spanish
Specimen I designed for Joe Prince's new typeface, Bemio. Go pick it up from Lost Type Co-op!

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
