Ciclistica website restyling

Restyling of Ciclistica.it.
I tried to pass the owners' passion for cycling, both competitive and working, through the use of images and colours, dividing the website into 5 sections characterized by the cycling world champion rainbow stripes.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
