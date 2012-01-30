Eight Hour Day

Jonathan Chapman Newsprint

Eight Hour Day
Eight Hour Day
  • Save
Jonathan Chapman Newsprint photography design branding newsprint newspaper promotion
Download color palette

Here's a sneak peek of a project we just finished for Photographer Jonathan Chapman. It will be going up on our site this week and we are super excited to have it featured in the new issue of PDN!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Eight Hour Day
Eight Hour Day
Design & Illustration

More by Eight Hour Day

View profile
    • Like