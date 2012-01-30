Simon Birky Hartmann

Brochure design planning

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Brochure design planning brochure asphalt solution
Download color palette

Execution starts after lunch!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like