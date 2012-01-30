Emanuel Wolford

Mad Science Character

Emanuel Wolford
Emanuel Wolford
  • Save
Mad Science Character wolf-em illustration vector character science tech gadgets
Download color palette

To promote Animated Reel EPA! lab.
a really nice work... still on developing.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Emanuel Wolford
Emanuel Wolford

More by Emanuel Wolford

View profile
    • Like