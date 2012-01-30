Steph Reverdy

Possible Gigboard cards

Steph Reverdy
Steph Reverdy
  • Save
Possible Gigboard cards business cards print letterpress sandwich paper gigboard patrick bateman fantabulous awesome tag is awesome
Download color palette

Contender for the business cards I'm designing for Gigboard.
Ideal version is letterpressed on white-blue-white sandwiched paper.

FULL VIEW FTW

Steph Reverdy
Steph Reverdy

More by Steph Reverdy

View profile
    • Like