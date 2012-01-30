Mike McGrath

Sports Business Journal Ad

Mike McGrath
Mike McGrath
  • Save
Sports Business Journal Ad comic book superheroes vector wacom
Download color palette

Preview of an ad I'm working on for Sports Business Journal Magazine. Announcing the partnership of Home Team Marketing and our new mobile media partner, Phizzle.

Also my first time messing around w/a Wacom in a couple years, fun to have that tool at my disposal again.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Mike McGrath
Mike McGrath

More by Mike McGrath

View profile
    • Like