Justin Mezzell

_105

Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell
  • Save
_105 yesterday city illustration
Download color palette

Snippet of an illustration about yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Yesterday.

I mean, no escalators, right? Pfft.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell

More by Justin Mezzell

View profile
    • Like