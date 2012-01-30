Mike Gaboury

TMNT Gif

Mike Gaboury
Mike Gaboury
  • Save
TMNT Gif tmnt pixel art ninja turtles
Download color palette

Fun little animated gif I whipped up last Thursday evening. Made it to the front page of Reddit, which is always awesome.

Full view here: http://cl.ly/1G2v3h0X2M29050U182b
If anyone wants wallpapers or to edit/play around with it: http://www.mediafire.com/?izy5r27917ts4et

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Mike Gaboury
Mike Gaboury

More by Mike Gaboury

View profile
    • Like