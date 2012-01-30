Joe Prince

Bemio Now Available!

Happy to finally announce the release of Bemio! Special thanks to Riley Cran, Jim Leszczynski, Trevor Baum, and Aaron Scamihorn for designing the awesome font specimens.

DOWNLOAD BEMIO HERE!

If you enjoyed this font please don't forget to make a donation! :)

Cheers!

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
