Hidden Logic: Title Page

This is what the title (home) page of my new blog will look like. Still inspired by the Renaissance, so I've decided to stick with Arno Pro by Robert Slimbach.

This shot was taken in the Safari. Title kerned with Lettering.js. Arno Pro served by Webink.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
