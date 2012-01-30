tyleR coey

Sonic the Hedgehog Final

Sonic the Hedgehog Final sonic illustration painting oil canvas video game sega genesis
this is the final scanned... oil on canvas. full image here - http://fc04.deviantart.net/fs70/o/2012/029/d/4/d441aa6a5b5e51481145265dafe9a05f.jpg

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
