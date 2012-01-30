Curtis McClain

L15t3n

L15t3n
Proposed logo for audio production company. The word "listen" was recorded and the sound wave data was outlined in Illustrator. That outline was then revolved in C4D. Viola.

Posted on Jan 30, 2012
